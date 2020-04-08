Two More Villages in J-K's Bandipora Declared as Red Zones

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Two more villages in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir were declared as red zones to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Tuesday.This comes after two persons from these two villages-- Gund-Jehangeer and Naidkhai tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days.Last week, the administration had declared 20 villages of Kashmir division as 'red zone'.District Magistrate Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza issued an order stating that it has become imperative to initiate restrictive measures under section 144 CrPC for immediate prevention of danger to human life, health and safety in view of two positive cases reported from these two villages.According to the directions passed by the District Magistrate, there shall be no movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever permitted into and out of these villages.Meanwhile, Deputy Drug Controller, Kashmir in a statement said in view of lockdown, the services of top functionaries of government and Air Force have been utilised to arrange supplies of Anti-Cancer, Nephrology, allied drugs and insulin preparations, requiring special storage conditions and the medicines thus received have been kept at the disposal of needy patients. (ANI)

