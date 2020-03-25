Untimely Rains in Thane, Palghar Districts; Lightning Kills 1

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) An elderly man was killed by lightning in Thane district which experienced unseasonal rains on Wednesday, an officail said here.

Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Thane and its adjoining Palghar district in the evening.

Murbad tehsildar Amol Kadam said a 60-year-old man, who was working in his firm, died after being struck by lightning.

The deceased was identifed as Madhukar Daji Chavan, a resident of Nagvadi in Thane district, he said.

