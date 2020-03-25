US Condemns in 'strongest Possible Terms' Attack on Afghan Gurdwara

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 25 (PTI) The US on Wednesday condemned in the "strongest possible terms" the horrific ISIS-claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community center in Kabul in which at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured.

The statement of the Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells came hours after a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group, killed at least 25 worshippers and wounded eight others.

"We mourn the deceased and will hold the wounded, their families, and their community close to our hearts," she said.

"The US condemns in the strongest possible terms the horrific ISIS-claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community centre in Kabul today (Wednesday)," Wells added.

The attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area took place at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building.

"Unfortunately, 25 civilians were killed and eight others injured," Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior said in a tweet on the attack carried out by the gunman, who was killed by Afghan special forces.

It said 80 people stranded inside the gurdwara were rescued by the security forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack on the gurdwara.

