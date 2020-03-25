US Condemns IS Attack on Kabul's Gurdwara

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 25 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday condemned Islamic State (IS) attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul in which 27 people were killed."The United States condemns the horrific ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan]-claimed attack on Sikh temple and community center in Kabul this morning, which took the lives of more than two dozen innocent people," US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said."The Afghan people deserve a future free from ISIS-K and other terrorist activity," he added. Pompeo said the ongoing peace process remains a prime opportunity for the Afghans to come together to negotiate a political settlement and urged all Afghans to embrace it.Afghan forces have killed gunmen who attacked a Sikh religious complex in the capital, Kabul, ending an hours-long siege that killed 25 people, the Ministry of Interior said. The Islamic State terror group has taken responsibility for the attack while the Taliban movement has denied any involvement. (ANI)

