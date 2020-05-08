US Envoy Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace Process with Pak Army COAS

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, May 8 (PTI) US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghanistan peace process with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army Khalilzad met the COAS in Rawalpindi. "During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security, including Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed," according to the Army.

General Bajwa reiterated support for the peace process. Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for stability in the region, according to the statement.

The US and Taliban representatives signed a historic peace deal in Doha on February 29.

