Virus: Thorat Calls for Voluntary Action from Suspect Cases

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) All those who have come from abroad or have come in contact with the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi should voluntarily convey so to the Maharashtra government or else strict action will be taken against them, state minister Balasaheb Thorat warned on Saturday.

Thorat, also Maharashtra Congress chief, announced cancellation of the party's public events organised to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14.

"People should on their own convey to the government if they have returned to the country from abroad or other states. Those who have come in contact with attendees of the meeting held in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month too should voluntarily convey so to the administration. Or else, the government will take strict action,," he warned.

He said people should not share fake news or videos as the state and country are under stress due to the virus outbreak.

He asked people not to celebrate religious festivals at this point of time.

"I appeal people to not celebrate Mahavir and Hanuman Jayanti and observe Shab-e-Barat publicly," Thorat said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)