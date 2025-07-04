New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, fire officials said on Friday evening.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, 13 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the blaze.

The officials informed that dousing operations were underway and efforts were being made to extinguish the fire that had broken out at Vishal Mega Mart.

As of now, there are no reports of any injuries in the incident.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the trauma centre of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

According to an official, an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in the national capital caught fire.

The fire was doused after the fire department dispatched at least eight fire tenders to the spot.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

