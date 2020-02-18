We Oppose CAA, Will Discuss Issue with Shiv Sena, Says Maharashtra Congress Chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief and state cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that Congress is opposed to the CAA and NRC, and the party would speak with coalition partner Shiv Sena over the issue, which seem to back the new citizenship law.His statement comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day had said there is no need to worry if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented in the state.Thorat said that the Congress party has a clear stand on CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC)."Congress has a very clear stand on CAA, NRC and NPR - that is, of opposing them. Wherever there will be an attempt to divide society, Congress will oppose it. It is our party's stand and we will discuss it with our allies and make them understand," Tharot tweeted, whose party is a major alliance partner of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government - an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.Tharot said the Congress party opposes anything that causes discrimination in the society.Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the Shiv Sena chief was entitled to his view and that the alliance partners may discuss the issue.He underlined that the NCP's stand is clear over the new citizenship law and it stands firm in opposing the CAA.Many non-BJP state governments, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan have refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC in their respective states. (ANI)

