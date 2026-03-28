New Delhi, March 28: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said that the party will release its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections today, after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) deliberated on the candidates. Speaking after a key CEC meeting held in Delhi to finalise candidates, Mir said the Congress is fully prepared to contest all 294 seats in the state independently. "The list will be released today," he said, emphasising that the selection process was carried out after extensive consultations and screening. Abhishek Banerjee Says No Place for BJP ‘Bulldozer Politics’ in West Bengal.

"Elections have already begun in five places, including West Bengal, where polling will be held in two phases. The Congress Party has already decided that we will field our candidates in all 294 seats and contest the elections independently," Mir stated. He added that the party had received around 2,500 applications for the 294 constituencies. "Around 2500 applications had come in for the 294 seats... After screening, a meeting of the CEC took place today at the highest forum where this was discussed... As per the wishes of our workers and the people, our candidates will contest on all 294 seats, and we will participate in the West Bengal elections with full strength," he said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Releases 3rd List for Polls; RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Fielded From Panihati.

The announcement comes as political activity intensifies ahead of the Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in West Bengal remains charged following recent clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj area. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused transferred police officials of instigating unrest, while asserting that her government has been unfairly blamed. Security has been tightened in the affected areas, with additional forces deployed and investigations underway to identify those involved in the violence. Authorities have said strict action will be taken against the culprits as normalcy gradually returns.

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