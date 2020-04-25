West Bengal COVID-19 Tally over 400

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): With 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the state's tally of coronavirus on Saturday reached 423, the officials said. "40 fresh cases in Bengal in the past 24 hours. No change in death toll since yesterday. 2 discharged. Total active 423," according to West Bengal's latest health bulletin.So far 105 patients have been discharged after being cured of COVID-19 in the state.At present, 23,618 people are under home observation/surveillance and 36,975 have completed surveillance.There are 13 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) authorized testing labs in the state, which include -- NICED, SSKM, Medinipore MCH, North Bengal MCH, School of Tropical Medicine, Apollo Hospital, Tata Medical Centre, Dr Lal's Pathlab, Maldah MCH, Command Hospital, RG Kar MCH, CNCI, New Town and Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited.The state Health Department informed that there are 66 COVID-19 hospitals and 582 institutional quarantine centres.As many as 42,858 calls have been received on COVID-19 helpline/call center since February, 1 till date, it said. (ANI)

