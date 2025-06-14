Jerusalem, June 14: Vowing to continue to strike hard at Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Israel will strike every site and target of the Iranian regime. “In the near future, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over the skies of Tehran. We will strike every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime,” Netanyahu told the citizens in a video message. He warned what Iran has experienced so far would be nothing in front of what they are going to face in the coming days. Iran Calls Nuclear Talks With US Meaningless After Israeli Strikes.

The Israeli Premier said that the goal of the Israeli operation is two fold - to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions and to stop its ballistic missiles programme. “We were in the 90th minute. There was a race by Iran's nuclear teams to create nuclear bombs - atomic bombs for Israel's destruction,” he said justifying Israeli Operation Rising Lion. India Distances Itself From SCO Statement on Iran-Israel Conflict; Urges Dialogue, Diplomacy for De-Escalation.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and attacked its nuclear, missile and military complex. In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel with the conflict escalating further on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)