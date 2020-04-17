With 3 New Cases, Jharkhand's COVID-19 Count Reaches 32

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ranchi on Friday, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said."Of the 3 new cases in Ranchi, 2 are from Azad Basti and 1 from Hindpiri. The positive cases in the State have risen to 32," Kulkarni said.India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.Out of the total tally, 11,616 cases are active while 1,767 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 452 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

