Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Thursday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to arrest MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex scadnal.

In the press conference, along with Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah, held in the office of KPCC on Thursday, Shivakumar said: "The honour of the Police Department should be of utmost priority than any person. It is a shame that the government let the accused who is charged under IPC section 376 to walk freely in the society. It affects the honour of the Police Department. The CM and Home Minister have set a wrong precedent in the state."

Lashing out at the state government, the KPCC president said: "In the future, this case will be used as an example when similar incidents happen. It is important to know that the police officers have to serve a long period while the politicians arrive and change. Police authorities should never act against their conscience," he added.

He also accused the government of torturing the victim and her family by telecasting the report in the media and questioned: "You are humiliating her parents. Now they are frightened by the police notice. Is it Rama Rajya? Or Ravana Rajya?"

Shivkumar further said that the ex-Minister, who is accused of a rape, visited the Home Minister after this.

"The call details of the accused has to be investigated. This case has to be investigated in High court," the Congress leader added.

"So, immediately arrest the accused Ramesh Jarakiholi. This is not about a single person. Its about the pride and safety of the state," Shivkumar said.

He also said that Congress will step into any harder level to support the trust and that injustice should not flow from the seat of justice.

Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman.

A purported sex tape showed Karnataka's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister in a compromising position with a woman. (ANI)

