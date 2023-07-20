Johannesburg [South Africa], July 20 (ANI): At least one person was killed while 41 others were injured in an underground gas explosion that hit South Africa's Johannesburg central business district on Wednesday night (local time).

Taking to Twitter, a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for public safety in Johannesburg said, "The MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcinni Tshwaku was on the scene last night when an underground gas explosion hit Joburg CBD last night. Emergency services were deployed to access the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage."

Late on, the Spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that they recovered one body while others are injured.

"Joburg CBD (central business district) Explosion Update: Body recovered by @CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters,#41 other patients treated for serious to minor injuries on scene and later transported to various health care facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi tweeted.

The explosion caused panic, splitting a busy street open and leaving many vehicles damaged, with some blown off the road by the force of the blast, TimesLIVE reported.

TimesLIVE is a South African online newspaper that started as The Times daily newspaper.

The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) has confirmed the closure of several roads in the CBD as a result of the explosion.

“Motorists are advised that Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street is closed off to traffic between Pixely Ka Seme (Sauer) and Von Weilligh Street, and to also expect closures on all the streets crossing Lilian Ngoyi Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein Street, and these include Simmonds Street, Harrison Street, Loveday Street, Rissik Street, Joubert Street, Eloff Street and Von Brandis Street.

“Law enforcement officials from JMPD and police have been deployed to cordon off the scene to ensure the safety of all and to divert traffic on the affected routes,” spokesperson Xolani Fihla said.

He said a “contraflow traffic management system” would be in place on Rahima Moosa Street between 6 am and 2 pm to redirect vehicles going to the MTN taxi rank.

“Those coming from Pixley Ka Seme will turn right onto Rahima Moosa Street and proceed east towards Von Weilligh Street for vehicles going to the MTN Taxi Rank.

“From 2 pm, the conversion of traffic will flow from east to west on Rahima Moosa Street to allow vehicles from the MTN rank to exit the CBD. The road closures will remain in place while specialists assess the extent of the damage and for the rehabilitation of the roadway.” (ANI)

