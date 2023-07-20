New Delhi, 20 July, 2023: Mankind Pharma, a renowned global pharmaceutical company, captivated audiences on July 20th with a mesmerizing video projection on the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The iconic skyscraper was transformed into a stunning canvas, showcasing Mankind's commitment to excellence in the pharmaceutical industry.

The awe-inspiring display on the Burj Khalifa not only captured the brand’s journey & vision but also served as a testament to Mankind Pharma's dedication to innovation and raising the bar in the healthcare sector. Driven by a vision to make affordable and quality medicines accessible to all, Mankind Pharma has introduced a range of medications aimed at delivering drugs of the highest purity. According to the company, these medicines maintain the same level of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) quality as stated in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the APIs submitted to the FDA. This remarkable accomplishment has established Mankind Pharma as the first pharmaceutical company to captivate millions of onlookers and showcase its presence in such a grand manner.

Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Mankind Pharma, expressed his excitement & shared, "We are immensely proud to have unveiled this mesmerizing video projection on Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, symbolizing Mankind Pharma's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. This monumental achievement showcases our dedication to providing access to affordable and high-quality medicines. We believe that this grand showcase represents not only our brand's remarkable journey but also our mission to positively impact global healthcare. Mankind Pharma will continue to push boundaries, redefine industry standards, and inspire others to join us in transforming lives through our pharmaceutical products."

The visual campaign on Burj Khalifa serves as a reflection of Mankind Pharma's ongoing efforts to enhance global healthcare infrastructure and improve access to affordable treatments. Through strategic partnerships, innovative research, and a strong distribution network, the company continues to make significant contributions to the well-being of individuals across the globe. Mankind Pharma aims to showcase its commitment to being transparent and hopes to foster a healthier world.

Witness Mankind Pharma's Showcase on Burj Khalifa:

About Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma (BSE: 543904 | NSE: MANKIND) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence. Mankind operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices.

The company is a leading player in the domestic pharmaceuticals business present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas. This includes products for anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, VMN and respiratory diseases, among others with a strategy to increase market presence/ share for chronic ailments. In the consumer healthcare business, the company operates in the condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements and anti-acne preparations categories, among others, with several category-leading brands. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities across India and has over four thousand manufacturing personnel as of December 31, 2022. Manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

Mankind has a consistent track record of product innovation, as of December 31, 2022, Company had a team of over 600 scientists and a dedicated in-house R&D center with four units located in IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana and Thane, Maharashtra.