New York [US], May 15 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 10 people fell victims to a shooting in a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo, local news agency Buffalo News reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

The media cited police as saying that a man wearing body armor entered a Tops Friendly Market after 2:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT) and opened fire with a rifle, resulting in 10 people, including one police officer, dead and three injured.

The suspect was killed on-site, while two of the injured persons remain in critical condition, police said. (ANI/Sputnik)

