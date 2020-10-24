Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): At least 10 people have been killed in an explosion at the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Dasht-e-Barchi in the west of Kabul on Saturday evening, said the interior minister.

Tolo News reported that Tariq Arian, spokesman for Interior Ministry, said that there are 20 other people who have been injured in the explosion. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion happened near a training centre in the area.

The suicide bomber in the explosion was recognised by the security guards of a training center in the west of Kabul and detonated his explosives before reaching its target, the Interior Ministry said quoted by Tolo News.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

