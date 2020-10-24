Washington, October 24: United States President Donald Trump has voted early in the presidential elections, as he registered his mandate at a polling station in his adopted home state of Florida on Saturday. The vote was dropped by him at the ballot box in West Palm Beach, before hitting the campaign trail. The President is scheduled to address three rallies in Lumberton, North Carolina; Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin later today. US Elections 2020 Betting Odds: Cloudbet Says Donald Trump Resurging After Second Debate Even as Joe Biden Holds Edge.

Trump had moved from New York to Florida last year, which led to a change in his polling booth as well. He was earlier registered to vote in the NYC, but after he adopted Florida as his home state, the President is registered as an electorate with the polling station in West Palm Beach. US Elections 2020: 20% Polling Completed, Over 50 Million Americans Have 'Voted Early', Says Monitor.

President Confirms He Has Voted Early

JUST VOTED. A great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

Trump is among the scores of American voters who have voted early. According to the US Elections Project, a monitoring group run by the University of Florida, over 50 million voters - which is roughly 20 percent of the total electorate - have so far registered their mandate.

35 million among them have voted through mail-in or absentee ballots, whereas, another 15 million have dropped their ballots at the polling stations by using the opportunity to vote early. The bulk of the electorate, however, will queue up and register their mandate on November 3.

Early voting has been enabled in several US provinces, in bid to prevent the rush of voters on November 3 amidst the onset of pandemic. The early voting, as well as the increased use of mail-in ballots, is expected to delay the count of votes by a couple of days. The results, which are usually declared on the same night of polls, could emerge 48-72 hours later this year.

