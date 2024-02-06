Chennai [Tamil Nadu], February 6 (ANI): Twelve fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13, have been released and reached Chennai airport on Tuesday.

However, eleven fishermen are still detained in Sri Lanka.

Also Read | US Man With Severe Milk Allergy Sues McDonald's After Claiming Cheese on Burger Almost Killed Him.

According to officials, a total of 23 Indian fishermen and two boats were held by the Sri Lankan Navy from Rameswaram on Sunday while they were fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area, as reported by the Rameswaram Fishermen Association.

"They were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Delft island, and subsequently taken to Myalati Naval Camp, Jaffna for further investigation," an official stated.

Also Read | Tesla Driver Wearing Apple Vision Pro Headset in Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns (Watch Video).

In a similar incident last month, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and confiscated two Indian poaching trawlers within Lankan waters.

The detained Indian fishermen and the confiscated trawlers were later transported to the Thalpadu Pier in Mannar and handed over to the Talaimannar Fisheries Inspector for further legal proceedings.

The recurring arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy have become a source of concern, not only for the Central government but also for the authorities in Tamil Nadu.

On February 5, in a move aimed at drawing attention to their longstanding grievances, Rameswaram fishermen held a symbolic strike and outlined a series of demands to address the challenges they face.

The fishermen also declared their intent to return their voter ID cards to the central government and boycott the elections if their demands remain unmet.

The Rameswaram All Boats Fishermen's Association highlighted the plight of fishermen, claiming that over 150 mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu, seized by the Sri Lankan Navy between 2018 and 2024, remain in the possession of the Sri Lankan government.

The fishermen demanded immediate intervention from both the central and state governments to secure the release and restoration of seized boats in good condition.

They emphasised the need for adequate compensation for damaged vessels and permission for rescue teams to retrieve boats held by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen also urged the central government to immediately grant permission to the rescue team to go to Sri Lanka to rescue the 10 boats freed by the Sri Lankan Navy and give appropriate compensation to the boats sunk by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The issue had previously been reflected upon during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, held during the latter's visit to India in July last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)