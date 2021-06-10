Lagos [Nigeria], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Eighteen people were killed in a road crash involving two commercial buses in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa on Wednesday, the police said.

Eighteen people were killed on the spot as the two buses coming from opposite directions in the Birninkudu area of the state had a head-on collision which resulted in a fire outbreak, said Lawan Shisu, a spokesman for the police of Jigawa, in a statement.

One of the drivers, who had a fracture on his leg, survived the incident, Shisu said, adding the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the road crash, the police officer said.Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)