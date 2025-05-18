Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 18 (ANI/ WAM): The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) announced the 19th edition of the IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance will be held in Algiers, Algeria, on May 20 in conjunction with the IsDB Group Annual Meetings.

Organised annually as a flagship side event of the Annual Meetings, this year's Forum will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, financial experts, and other stakeholders in the Islamic finance industry to deliberate on innovative tools to foster sustainable development.

Also Read | Who Are the MPs Chosen by Government To Lead India's Diplomatic Outreach Against Pakistan After Operation Sindoor? Check Full List Here.

Under the theme "Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion in Islamic Finance", this year's forum is jointly organised by IsDB Institute, Kuala Lumpur Center of Excellence, Resilience and Climate Action Department, and Treasury Department.

The Forum will have two sessions. The first is a panel discussion on leveraging the potential of postal services and digital Islamic finance tools. The second session will showcase IsDB's leadership in sustainable finance and explore the integration of Islamic finance principles in existing sustainable finance frameworks.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire To End Today? Indian Army Rejects Media Reports, Says No Expiry Date to Agreement To Halt Hostilities.

Additionally, the Forum will unveil two groundbreaking reports. The first, titled "Islamic Finance in Central Asia", was developed in partnership with the Eurasian Development Bank. The second report, "Islamic Microfinance Toolkit", is a collaborative effort with the IsDB Global Practice and Partnerships Directorate. (ANI/ WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)