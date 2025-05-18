Delhi, May 18: For the first time, the Central government has launched a major diplomatic outreach program consisting of members from seven all-party delegations of Members of Parliament (MPs) to take India’s strong anti-terror message to the world. This move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive counter-terror operation launched in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22. The 59-member delegation is tasked with taking India’s message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism to key countries around the world.

The delegation includes lawmakers from across Indian political parties, including the BJP, Congress, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, and JDU. It will be divided into separate groups, each of which will travel to over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. They are expected to engage with governments and international bodies to build support for India’s stance against terrorism. Let’s check the full list of MPs chosen by the government to lead India’s diplomatic outreach against Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor: Indian Government to Send Delegations for Diplomatic Outreach to Expose Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism.

List of MPs Chosen by Government To Lead India’s Diplomatic Outreach Programme

Delegation 1

Leader: Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria

Members:

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

Phangnon Konyak (BJP)

Rekha Sharma (BJP)

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

Satnam Singh Sandhu (Nominated MP)

Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress)

Ambassador Harsh Shringla

Delegation 2

Leader: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Countries: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, European Union

Members:

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP)

Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT))

Ghulam Ali Khatana (Unknown Party)

Amar Singh (Congress)

Samik Bhattacharya (BJP)

MJ Akbar (Independent)

Ambassador Pankaj Saran

Delegation 3

Leader: Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)

Countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore

Members:

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)

Aparajita Sarangi (BJP)

Yusuf Pathan (AITC)

Brij Lal (BJP)

Dr. John Brittas (CPI(M))

Pradan Baruah (BJP)

Hemang Joshi (BJP)

Salman Khurshid (Congress)

Ambassador Mohan Kumar

Delegation 4

Leader: Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Countries: UAE, Liberia, DR Congo, Sierra Leone

Members:

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Bansuri Swaraj (BJP)

ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)

Atul Garg (BJP)

Sasmit Patra (BJD)

Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP)

SS Ahluwalia (BJP)

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

Delegation 5

Leader: Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

Countries: USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia

Members:

Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

Shambhavi (LJP - Ram Vilas)

Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM)

GM Harish Balayogi (TDP)

Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP)

Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP)

Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena)

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Delegation 6

Leader: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Countries: Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia

Members:

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Rajeev Rai (SP)

Mian Altaf Ahmad (NC)

Brijesh Chowta (BJP)

Shri Prem Chand Gupta (RJD)

Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP)

Ambassador Manjeev S. Puri

Ambassador Jawed Ashraf

Delegation 7

Leader: Supriya Sule (NCP - Sharad Pawar group)

Countries: Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa

Members:

Supriya Sule (NCP - Sharad Pawar group)

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)

Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP)

Manish Tewari (Congress)

Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP)

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP)

Anand Sharma (Congress)

Muraleedharan (BJP)

Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin

This major diplomatic outreach programme aims to showcase India's united stance against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack. The mission is being coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and is expected to last 10 days starting from May 23. The MPs' delegations will visit over 30 countries to counter Pakistan's continued support for terror groups and reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

