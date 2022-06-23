London, Jun 23 (AP) British police on Thursday charged a man and a woman with conspiring to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Nigerian nationals Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, “namely organ harvesting”.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Cooperation Between Member Countries Can Help Global Post COVID-19 Recovery'.

They are being held in custody and are due to appear in a London court later Thursday.

Police said a child had been taken to safety.

Also Read | Masks No Longer Compulsory in South Africa As Health Minister Joe Phaahla Removes All COVID-19 Restrictions.

The force said detectives launched an investigation after they were alerted to potential modern slavery offenses in May.

The suspects share the names and ages of a former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and his wife. The former deputy Senate president's office had no immediate comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)