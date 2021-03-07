Quetta [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Two Pakistan Navy men were killed and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday, reported Dawn.

One sailor of Pakistan Navy and a barber were killed and another Navy man suffered injuries, a security official said.

Official sources said the Pakistan Navy's vehicle was on its way to Ganz from Jiwani when unidentified attackers opened fire on it with automatic weapons.

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place had been cordoned off and combed but no arrest had been reported, cited Dawn.

The investigation is underway, more details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, five labourers were killed and five others, including two security personnel, injured when a roadside bomb went off in the Tandori area between Sibi and Harnai, reported Dawn. (ANI)

