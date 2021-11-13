Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) Two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Saturday during a clash with terrorists in the country's restive Balochistan province.

They were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists when security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army's media wing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

“Security forces conducted an operation in the area after getting intelligence about the presence of externally-supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat," the statement said.

On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued in which terrorists suffered heavy losses while two soldiers also lost their lives, it said.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2021: US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Joe Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to It After Thanksgiving Ceremony.

In June, a soldier of the Frontier Corps was killed in a terror attack in Hoshab when militants bombed a water tanker.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)