Khartoum [Sudan], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Sudanese authorities announced on Monday that 23 women died when a ferry boat sank in the Sinnar State in central Sudan last week, official SUNA news agency reported.

According to the report, there were 28 passengers, all women, aboard the boat when it capsized and sank on Friday in Sinnar.

Five women and the captain survived, the report said, adding the women on board were farmworkers on their daily commute.

The rescuers have retrieved 13 bodies and are salvaging the remaining 10, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

