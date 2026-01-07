Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:34 hours IST at a depth of 110 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 07/01/2026 01:34:51 IST, Lat: 34.88 N, Long: 71.04 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan", it wrote on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, as per the NCS.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 06/01/2026 10:55:38 IST, Lat: 35.02 N, Long: 69.31 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

