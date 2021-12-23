Yangon [Myanmar], December 23 (ANI): Three bodies have been recovered as of Thursday morning after a landslide hit Myanmar's Kachin state on Wednesday, media reported citing Fire Services Department.

All three recovered bodies were identified as males, the statement cited by Xinhua news agency said.

Also Read | Australian Astronomers Capture Black Hole Eruption at the Centre of Galaxy Centaurus A.

Over 80 people went missing in a jade mine landslide in Myanmar's Kachin state in the early hours of Wednesday, Xinhua quoting a local village administration official reported.

"According to witnesses at the scene, the landslide left over 80 people missing and the rescue operation is being carried out," U Kyaw Min, an official of a village administration office, said.

Also Read | Australia: New South Wales Reports 5,715 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours.

The landslide took place at around 4.00 am local time, burying nearly 100 people including jade scavengers and vendors, a Hpakant township police officer said, as per Xinhua.

"There is no data about the exact number of the missing jade scavengers," the police officer said.The authorities and local rescue organizations are conducting the search and rescue operation in the slide-stricken area.

Xinhua reported that landslides are frequent in Kachin state, especially in Hpakant mining region.Many locals make their living by jade scavenging in the region and most of the landslides are caused by the partial collapse of tailings heaps and dams, it added. A major fatal landslide occurred at a jade mining site in Hpakant township in July last year, leaving 174 dead and 54 others injured, as per Xinhua news agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)