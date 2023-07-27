Raleigh, Jul 26 (AP) Three US Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff's Office found the three men Sunday morning in a privately owned car outside a Speedway gas station in Hampstead.

Also Read | MERS-CoV in UAE: WHO Confirms Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus in United Arab Emirates Man, Expects More Cases.

Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office did not immediately make clear whether their deaths were accidental.

Also Read | Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Pleads Not Guilty to Two Tax Crimes After Agreement With Prosecutors Falls Through.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honourably,” Sheriff Alan Cutler said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

The lance corporals, identified by the US Marine Corps as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, were stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)