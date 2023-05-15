Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bratislava (Slovakia), May 15 (AP) A crash between a bus and truck on a major highway in western Slovakia injured 37 people, police said on Monday.

The accident closed the D2 highway that links the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighbouring Czech Republic, they said.

Details about the nature of the injuries have not been been released, but rescuers said some people were seriously hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. (AP)

