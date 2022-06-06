Kabul [Afghanistan], June 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

It occurred 235 kilometres East of Fayzabad city and at a depth of 166 kilometres.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Iran Too Upset, Summons Indian Envoy.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 06-06-2022, 01:04:40 IST, Lat: 37.38 & Long: 73.19, Depth: 166 Km, Location: 235km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted the NCS.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: ‘Views of Fringe Elements, Government Took Strong Action’, Says Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)