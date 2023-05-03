Beijing [China], May 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck 21 km SSW of Gusong, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It occured at 10:34:06 (UTC+05:30) and the depth was reported to be 44.3 km.

According to the USGS, the latitude and longitude of the quake were found to be 28.129°N and 105.182°E.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Yunnan, China on Tuesday (yesterday), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 20:57:23 IST and hit Yunnan, China at a depth of 10 km, the NCS informed. (ANI)

