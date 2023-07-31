Ellensburg (US), Jul 31 (AP) Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Kittitas County sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting crashed his side-by-side ATV west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon. First responders arrived within minutes and prevented the gas-fueled fire from spreading.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 44 People Killed, 100 Injured in Suicide Bombing at Islamic Party's Meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Video).

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Also in the vehicle were Jenkins' friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, and a couple they met that day; 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says War Is 'Gradually Returning to Russia'.

Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene. Jenkins and Anonson were flown by helicopter to a burn center in Seattle, where they both died.

The open field where the crash happened is a popular spot for campers and off-roaders. Investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)