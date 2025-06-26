Karachi, Jun 26 (PTI) Pakistan's Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four persons from the provincial capital Karachi for their alleged involvement in espionage activities.

Shoaib Mehmood Memon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) with the Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police, said the suspects were arrested from the densely populated Quadabad area.

“The four were involved in espionage activities,” the official added.

Two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects, police said.

“The suspects had made videos and captured pictures of the country's sensitive installations," Memon said, adding that their mobile phones have been sent for forensic analysis.

He claimed that the suspects were working for Indian intelligence. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

