Bagmati [Nepal], August 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot District, Bagmati Province in Nepal, the country's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC) said on Saturday.

The tremors were felt at 05:26 AM.

Also Read | Israel Strikes on Gaza Kill 4, Injured 15 Militant Commander Taiseer al-Jabari Among Dead.

In a tweet, NEMRC wrote, "An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot District at 05:26." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)