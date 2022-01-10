Athens [Greece], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted northern Greece's Florina Sunday evening, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was with a magnitude of 5.5.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Could Go Bankrupt This Year as Inflation Rises to Record Levels, Says Report.

The epicenter, with a depth of about 14 km, was initially determined to be about two km west of Florina.

No injuries or losses have been reported so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scam: Pakistanis Lose Millions to Massive Fraud Worth $100 Million.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)