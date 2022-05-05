Manila [Phillipines], May 5 (ANI/Xinhua): An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute initially reported the magnitude as 6.2 before revising it down to 5.7. The quake, which occurred at 5:41 a.m. local time (2141 GMT Wednesday), hit at a depth of 96 km, about 136 km southeast of Tarragona town of Davao Oriental province.

The quake was also felt in nearby provinces on Mindanao island. The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." (ANI/Xinhua)

