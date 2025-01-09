San Salvador, January 9: A strong earthquake drove frightened residents of El Salvador's capital into the streets Thursday morning, but there was no immediate report of damage or deaths.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.8. The epicentre was 9 km east of Acajutla at a depth of 95 km. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Hits Southern California, No Casualty Reported.

El Salvador's Environmental Ministry reported preliminarily that the earthquake was centred along the Central American country's Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana.

