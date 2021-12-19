Beijing [China], December 19 (ANI): Five people have been confirmed dead and two others injured, in a road accident on Saturday in Mengcheng County, east China's Anhui Province.

The accident took place at around 1 p.m. Saturday when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) careered off the road into a ditch in Jinniu Village, Xinhua reported

Also Read | Omicron Spread: UK May Be Forced Into Lockdown After Christmas To Curb Spread of the New COVID-19 Variant.

All seven passengers have been rushed to the hospital and five were later confirmed dead. Among the two people injured, one is suffering from light injuries and medics are making an all-out effort to treat the other child passenger.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Ransomware Persists Even as High-profile Attacks Slow Down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)