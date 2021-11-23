Tripoli [Libya], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday said that 58 refugees have been released from a detention center in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

"UNHCR facilitated the release of 58 asylum seekers from Ain Zara and Trik-Al-Sikka detention centers," UNHCR said in a statement, adding that most of the released had been arrested during security operations carried out by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli last month.

Many illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from Libya, given the state of chaos and insecurity that plagued the country.

The rescued are often sent to overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close such facilities. (ANI/Xinhua)

