Balochistan [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): Pakistani security forces conducted an operation in Balochistan's Harnai area, killing 6 terrorists.

In a statement, the Pakistan military's media affairs wing-- Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) --said the operation was conducted at a hideout of the terrorists near Jamboro in Harnai.

Also Read | Anjali Ryot, Indian-Origin LinkedIn Engineer and Vlogger, Shot Dead in Mexico Drug Violence.

There were confirmed reports of the terrorists' presence at the hideout and subsequently, "security forces conducted [an] IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan," the statement said.

It added that as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

Also Read | Sri Lankans Protest Against Pakistan for Supporting Taliban in Afghanistan.

"A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time [and] resultantly, six terrorists, including Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander Tariq alias Nasir, [were] killed," the ISPR said, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)