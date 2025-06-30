World News | 67 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Forces Strike Cafe, Fire on People Seeking Food

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Israeli forces killed at least 67 people in Gaza on Monday with airstrikes that left 30 dead at a seaside cafe and gunfire that left 22 others dead as Palestinians tried to get desperately needed food aid, witnesses, hospital and health officials said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 30, 2025 11:24 PM IST
    World News | 67 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Forces Strike Cafe, Fire on People Seeking Food
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Cairo, Jun 30 (AP) Israeli forces killed at least 67 people in Gaza on Monday with airstrikes that left 30 dead at a seaside cafe and gunfire that left 22 others dead as Palestinians tried to get desperately needed food aid, witnesses, hospital and health officials said.

    One airstrike hit the Al-Baqa Cafe in Gaza City when it was crowded with women and children, said Ali Abu Ateila, who was inside.

    “Without a warning, all of a sudden, a warplane hit the place, shaking it like an earthquake,” he said.

    At least 30 people were killed and dozens were wounded, said Fares Awad, head of the Health Ministry's emergency and ambulance service in northern Gaza. Awad said many of the wounded were in critical condition. Two other strikes on a Gaza City street killed 15 people, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the casualties.

    The cafe, one of the few businesses to continue operating during the 20-month war, was a gathering spot for residents seeking internet access and a place to charge their phones. Videos circulating on social media showed bloodied and disfigured bodies on the ground and the wounded being carried away in blankets. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

