Harbin [China], June 6 (ANI): Eight people are missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident happened around 12:07 pm (local time) yesterday at a coal mine operated by the Longmay Mining Holding Group Co. Ltd. in Jixi City, Xinhua reported.

Search and rescue efforts are underway. (ANI)

