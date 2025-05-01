Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 1 (ANI/ WAM): The second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) concluded with a renewed commitment to transforming the way the world thinks about, invests in and supports longer healthier lives for their populations.

With a focus on digital health and AI, prevention, personalisation, precision medicine, and longevity, ADGHW marked a milestone in the emirate's mission to advance the future of health and well-being.

Held under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and curated by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), ADGHW brought together 14,290 visitors, 1,295 delegates from global organisations, 140 exhibitors, and 271 visionary speakers from 95 countries.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said, "Born from Abu Dhabi's bold vision to transform health, ADGHW connects people, possibilities, and purpose. With leaders from policy, research, technology, and care uniting here to shape the future of health together, together we are moving the conversation from prevention and diagnostics to longevity and healthspan. With Abu Dhabi's commitment to good health for all, underpinned by collaboration, innovation, data-led insights and action, health knows no boundaries."

ADGHW was attended by 11 health ministers from countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Korea, Russia, Greece, Armenia, Georgia and Nepal, as well as prominent international figures in the field of health and scientific research, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee, and included 69 panel discussions on digital health, prevention, healthy ageing, artificial intelligence and precision medicine.

The programme featured 69 sessions and facilitated the signing of 33 strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at advancing data-driven health systems that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to detect, prevent, and manage diseases; extending healthy lifespans through innovations in precision medicine, early intervention, and personalised care; building more resilient and equitable healthcare ecosystems that are sustainable, future-ready, and inclusive; and accelerating investment in life sciences to scale innovation where it is most needed.

These cross-sector, cross-border collaborations, with partners including M42, PureHealth, Illumina, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Khalifa University, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Masdar City, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), Gilead Sciences and others, demonstrate Abu Dhabi's growing role as a trusted global health convener and a driving force behind scalable, future-focused solutions.

ADGHW also served as a launchpad for innovation. The dedicated Startup Zone and Smart Health Hackathon offered health tech startups an opportunity to directly engage with investors, mentors, and platforms to scale. The ADGHW Innovation Awards recognised pioneering contributions to health and longevity, awarding a combined $200,000 prize to solutions tackling the sector's most pressing challenges.

As new threats emerge and longstanding challenges persist, Abu Dhabi remains committed to championing a future of health that is proactive, data-driven, and built to benefit all, reimagining what is possible for the well-being of every person, everywhere. (ANI/ WAM)

