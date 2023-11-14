Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 14 (ANI): The second edition of the Global Media Congress was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The three-day global event is being organised in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Delivering the inaugural speech, Sheikh Nahyan said that the media can foster international cooperation and the sharing of essential values and interests, noting its role in highlighting human achievements in a way that crosses boundaries of nationality, ethnicity, religion, and culture.

Sheikh Nahyan said that tolerance and peaceful coexistence are soft power that creates opportunities for integrated local and international community engagement that promotes peace and prosperity for all.

"Additionally, tolerance and peace enable us to deal reasonably with important environmental issues such as global climate change, waste management, recycling, potable water, and renewable energy sources."

The minister noted that the Congress will discuss the issue of Climate Change and Global Warming and the role of the media in supporting the goals of COP28 that will take place in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

"As media leaders, you have the opportunity, indeed the responsibility, to inspire hope and optimism for success in meeting the challenge of climate change. You have the power to promote, explain, and raise awareness of useful actions in your communities and around the world. I am inspired by your obvious commitment to address the challenge of protecting the environment, a challenge to humanity itself, that is not limited to any specific country or region."

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that news organisations and other media companies will continue to take advantage of digital technologies and expand their presence on the web to deliver their material more quickly, improve their timeliness and relevance, reach larger audiences, monitor readership and audience trends and preferences, and to increase revenue and reduce costs.

He added that electronic media including web-based media, television and radio, satellite, wireless and mobile technologies, as well as other forms of modern delivery, will continue to provide information and entertainment to large audiences.

As the media industry is changing rapidly, we must agree that the most important thing in the media is the content created and not the technology used, the minister said, asserting that media professionals have an important responsibility to provide quality content that meets the needs of diverse national and international audiences, as they are also responsible for delivering a balanced mix of news, information, education, and entertainment from all local, national, and international sources.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress, stated, "We are very proud to welcome today decision makers, major corporations, thought leaders, and innovators to an event that is already an essential global forum for the media sector".

"The Global Media Congress is playing a decisive role in assembling media leaders to tackle the key issues faced by the industry. In pooling the drive and ability of the diverse participants, the Congress is driving the sector's growth and evolution and highlighting its immense potential to create game-changing solutions and open up new business horizons," he added.

A large number of global media houses have been participating in the Global Media Congress to not just showcase the latest technological innovations in the industry but to discuss challenges in modern times.

Elsewhere at the Congress, the Create Stage is hosting a session on the evolving role of creators in digital marketing, while the Educate Stage features a series of interactive presentations on subjects ranging from content evaluation, format adoptions and media futures to key content delivery technologies, immersive technology, virtual production and co-productions.

Workshops will delve into sustainability and climate media, the power of youth storytelling, subscription strategies and ChatGPT among other topics. (ANI)

