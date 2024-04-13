Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): In response to the recent fluctuations in weather conditions, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a set of guidelines for farmers and livestock breeders to ensure the safety of their crops, livestock, and workers.

ADAFSA called for ensuring proper drainage, including clearing water drainage channels to prevent flooding and water damage to crops.

Protect Electrical Installations: Have electrical systems inspected by a qualified technician to prevent electrical hazards.

Shelter Livestock: Keep animals in their barns during storms and provide adequate water and feed.

Protect Feed Stocks: Store feed in tightly sealed containers and cover them to prevent moisture damage.

Secure Movable Equipment: Secure tools and equipment to prevent them from being blown away by strong winds.

Inspect Trees: Check for broken branches in trees and remove them to prevent damage to the farm.

Ventilate Greenhouses: Operate fans and cooling systems in greenhouses to reduce humidity and prevent dust build-up.

Ensure Structural Integrity: Inspect greenhouses for any damage to the metal frame or plastic covering.

Protect Electrical Systems: Ensure proper functioning of electrical systems and have a backup generator ready.

Monitor Drainage: Clear drainage channels around greenhouses to prevent waterlogging.

Suspend Agricultural Activities: Avoid agricultural work inside greenhouses during storms for worker safety.

Apply Preventive Fungicides: Spray crops with fungicides after rainfall to prevent fungal diseases.

Seek Expert Assistance: Contact ADAFSA's agricultural guidance centres or veterinary clinics for expert support.

By following these guidelines, farmers and livestock breeders can minimise the risks associated with severe weather and protect their livelihoods.

The authority encouraged farmers and livestock breeders to seek expert assistance if needed, noting that it utilises social media platforms to disseminate timely and relevant information to the agricultural community. (ANI/WAM)

