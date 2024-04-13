Madrid, April 13: Daniel Gómez del Barrio, Spanish politician and municipal councillor, recently resigned from his position after photos and videos showed him offering himself as a "sex slave" allegedly went viral on social media. The controversy surrounding Daniel Gómez del Barrio erupted in the Spanish municipality of Illescas, located in the Castilla-La Mancha area. He tendered his resignation to the local mayor, José Manuel Tofino.

Notably, Daniel Gómez del Barrio was the head of the Department of Youth, Children, and Family. The councillor belongs to the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE). Reports suggest that Daniel Gómez del Barrio was seen eating poop in the alleged leaked photos. Besides, it was also reported that Barrio allegedly offered himself as a "slave" to eat other people's poop. Spain Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby, Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding; Family Alleges Hospital Negligence.

Daniel Gómez del Barrio Resigns as Municipal Councillor

A popular left wing socialist politician in Spain has been forced to resign after videos of him excitedly devouring feces as part of a humiliation fetish emerged. Daniel Gómez del Barrio served as a municipal councilor before images and videos of him on a p*rn site advertising… pic.twitter.com/Hs1zYkgfwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 13, 2024

In the leaked photos and videos, Daniel Gómez del Barrio appears to be naked on the floor and eating his own faeces. Shockingly, a report in the French news source FDS claimed that the politician offered himself for sexual use and described himself as wanting to be "exposed, humiliated, degraded". Furthermore, Barrio also described his desire to "eat c*cks, be a whore, and be used as a urinal".

It is being reported that the photos and videos went viral in February after Daniel posted the same on social media and pornographic websites. After the incident came to light, Gomez was asked to resign and was dismissed from his mayor, José Manuel Tofiño. Spain Shocker: Woman Accidentally Swallows Toothbrush While Choking on Food in Galdakao, Doctors Remove Brush After 40-Minute Procedure.

A report in the Publica said that the former councillor had left his family home in the town where he resided with his parents. Surprisingly, Daniel's father, a former police officer, retired in the same week of February when the photos and videos were leaked.

