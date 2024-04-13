Dublin, April 13: Tiktok layoffs will reportedly begin today as the short-video hosting platform cuts over 250 employees in Ireland. In February, it was anticipated that Tiktok was planning to cut nearly 300 jobs in Ireland following a "restructuring" exercise. It was reported that the short-video platform would also cut hundreds of jobs internationally.

As per the report published by The Journal, short-video hosting platform Tiktok will cut over 250 jobs on April 13 (today) amid restructuring. Certain staff members reportedly criticised the "insensitive" handling of the layoffs as the company did not hint them. The report mentioned that the Tiktok layoffs would affect the Training and Quality team as the company intended to enhance the quality assurance process. OpenAI Layoffs 2024: Sam Altman-Run Company Conducts Internal Investigation and Fires Two Researchers for Allegedly Leaking Information, Say Reports.

TikTok would support the laid-off employees during their transition, which would lower the impact of the changes. The report highlighted that the company would continue hiring for roles in Ireland as the country would remain important for its business. The report highlighted that several employees affected by the TikTok layoffs found no "success" after applying for roles elsewhere.

The Journal expected that the number of employees who might be affected by the company's layoffs would be higher than 250 but lower than 300, which was predicted in February 2024. It was also reported that one of the employees who was to be sacked applied for other 20 positions in the company. McKinsey Layoffs: Global Management Consulting Firm Initiates Hundreds of Job Cuts Amid Slowing Client Demand.

In Ireland, TikTok reportedly had around 3,000 employees before restructuring, and the employees to be cut were criticised for the criteria the company used for layoffs. Ahead of the Tiktok layoffs, the report said the company took a test to access "policy proficiency" in November. It was also added that Tiktok did not release the test results until late January or early February. While attempting the test, the Tiktok employees needed to be informed or hinted about the restructuring by the company. Another employee reportedly said they knew about the test's importance and studied intensely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).