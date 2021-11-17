Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): Afghan citizens are deeply worried about the closure of 34 hospitals and centers treating COVID-19 patients across the nation and ask other countries to support Afghanistan's health sector.

"There are so many worries and disappointments, people are worrying what to do if the centres close," reported TOLOnews, quoting a relative of a patient.

Health officials said that 34 hospitals and centres treating COVID-19 patients have been closed after international aid was cut off in Afghanistan.

The deputy minister of health services provisions Abdul Bari Omar said on Wednesday that the World Bank and European Union have committed to support Afghanistan's health sector till 2024, but after the political changes, the flow of international aid halted in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

"The World Bank and European Union made commitments, they broke their commitments, the World Bank was committed to funding coronavirus project in Afghanistan until 2024, but they cut it off," said Abdul Bari Omar.

This comes as the Afghan-Japan Hospital officials and staff announced on November 10 that the centre will be closed if the medical staff does not receive five months' worth of unpaid wages within the week, reported TOLOnews.

Officials and medical staff of the Afghan-Japan Hospital began their strike last Tuesday, claiming the hospital faces a lack of medicine and medical equipment.

"Now, we do not have the medicine which is good for treating COVID-19 patients," the Afghani broadcaster said quoting a pharmacist at Afghan-Japan.

"Provincial patients were going to centres in their provinces, but now, of course, they come to Afghan-Japan, and we do not have enough capacity here," said Zalmai Raishtin, Head of Afghan-Japan Hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in September that Afghanistan's health system is on the brink of collapse and it was reported that the COVID-19 outbreak will spread in the cold weather. (ANI)

