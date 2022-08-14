Vienna [Austria], August 14 (ANI): An Afghan diaspora group demonstrated in Vienna to mark one year of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and condemned Pakistan's interference in Kabul affairs.

Scores of people staged a demonstration organised by an Afghan diaspora organisation in front of the Pakistan embassy in Austria.

"We, the participants of the internal protest, by issuing this resolution strongly request the international community to condemn Pakistan's interventions in Afghanistan and its continued support to terror organisations operating in Afghanistan," the participants said in the statement.

They were holding a placard - written "Pakistan- Terror funding state stop using Afghanistan for your Drug trafficking!", "Pakistan - Stop killing innocent Afghans"

The resolution by the diaspora further urged European Union, NATO and the United Nations Security Council to adopt a new strategy for Afghanistan.

"We request the European Union, NATO and the United Nations Security Council to adopt a new strategy and policy to end the war in Afghanistan and to stop Pakistan from interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs so as to create a foundation for lasting peace and stability in the country," they said.

The participants also requested the European Parliament to arrest all those Pakistani ISI members and senior officers and Generals who are behind the proxy war in Afghanistan for last 40 years and who have been involved in acts of human rights violations targeting innocent people including women in the country.

"They have all to be brought to justice and tried in an International Court as perpetrators of war crimes. We request the United Nations Security Council, the international community, especially the European Union, to take urgent and effective measures against the Government of Pakistan and prevent terrorist activities inside Afghanistan," they said further in the statement.

They request the member countries of the European Union to impose economic, political and military sanctions on Pakistan in order to force them to destroy all existing centres of terrorism and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Al-Qaeda, in its territory.

They also announced to that Pakistan, as the center of extremism and terrorism in South Asia, is not only the cause of instability in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan destroys the world due to its irresponsible actions, Pakistan's military expansion and Taliban plans must be stopped by the European Union and the United Nations Security Council," they said.

In mid-August last year, Taliban took over Aghanistan. Thousands of people have been displaced due to the Taliban's offensive and many of them have taken refuge in Kabul. According to a UN estimate, more than 3 lakh Afghans have been displaced internally while around 40,000 people have been fleeing to neighbouring Iran. (ANI)

